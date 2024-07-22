A 72-year-old older woman from the North West was wrongly pronounced dead after she went to the hospital

A relative went to check on her, and one of the hospital's staff members informed her that she had passed away

The gogo went home after she was discharged and walked into her own funeral service, much to her surprise

A gogo walked into her own funeral service. Images: Frazau Studio Latino and D-Keine. Images are used for illustrations only.

Source: Getty Images

TSWAING, NORTH WEST — A pensioner who was admitted to the hospital over some aches and pains was wrongly declared dead.

North West pensioner declared dead

According to TimesLIVE, Dorothy Magape was admitted to the Gelukspan District Hospital in the North West on 9 July because she had painful shoulders and legs. Her niece came to check up on her and was told that Dorothy had died. The hospital had allegedly put her body in a room, awaiting transportation from the mortuary.

The staff member who was to transport her body to the mortuary discovered that she was still breathing. The family was contacted. Meanwhile, the family had prepared a funeral for her as they thought she was dead. When she arrived at her house, she was greeted by family members and relatives who were in shock and disbelief.

South Africans angry at the hospital

Netizens on Facebook called on the family to take action against the hospital for declaring Dorothy dead.

Thandeka Ndhlovu said:

"Such recklessness from the hospital."

Zama Fakudze said:

"They should sue the hospital."

Bantseng Nthutang said:

"Gogo will live long. I feel sorry for the family. They must sue the person who declared her dead."

Magnanimous mendicant magnanimity said:

"A very sad story indeed. Please get a lawyer and sue the hospital."

Midah Ntsowe said:

"Thankfully, the mistake was realised before the burial."

Bloemfontein baby wrongfully declared dead

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Free State hospital wrongfully declared a newborn dead.

The child was born with complications and was taken to the ICU. The hospital informed the father that the child was dead, but three days later, the child was found alive.

Source: Briefly News