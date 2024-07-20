Uzalo actress Nompilo Maphumulo recently responded to the fake reports of her death

The star shared that she was stunned when she found out from close people who wanted to confirm the accuracy of the news of her supposed death

She further said that she was furious as the news also mentioned that gunmen ambushed her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

‘Uzalo’ star Nompilo Maphumulo was stunned by her "death" reports. Image: @nompilomaphumulo

Source: Instagram

The South African actress Nompilo Maphumulo was one of the celebrities who had fake news reported about them.

Uzalo star Nompilo Mamphumulo responds to fake news of her death

The South African actress who announced in 2023 that she would join the Generations: The Legacy cast finally responded to the fake reports that declared her dead.

According to Daily Sun, the Uzalo star's family were left traumatised after fake reports that stated she died circulated on social media. Speaking to the publication, Maphumulo responded to the fake news, sharing how shocked she was when she heard about the news.

She said:

"I was shocked and even pinched myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. How could anyone falsely claim that someone is dead while they’re still alive? To make matters worse, the news reported that I was attacked by gunmen. It’s outrageous, and I’m furious about it."

Nompilo further shared how angry the news made her as they also stipulated that gunmen ambushed her; she also urged that people should verify the news to know if they are authentic or not:

"Why would I be targeted by izinkabi? Do I have enemies? No, I don’t. I don’t know any gunmen. So why spread such false news? This has traumatized my family. I had to explain everything to them and try to calm them down. The damage caused is significant.”

Nompilo Maphumulo announces her exit from Uzalo

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nosipho Maphumulo bid farewell to SABC 1's Uzalo 1'ser eight and half years on the show.

The actress penned a heartwarming message announcing her exit from the show that she called home for many years.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News