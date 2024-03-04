A lady revealed in her TikTok video, which has since gone viral, that she nearly died while she was asleep

A woman took to social media to unveil how she nearly died during her sleep, and people were astonished by the video clip.

A TikTok video shows a woman unveiling her burning stove.

Woman says her brother nearly killed her

The footage shared by @tanya_posts on the video platform shows the young woman unveiling her burnt stove. She revealed that her brother left the stove on during loadshedding, and once she got up, she was frightened by the smoke that filled the house.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"Not my brother leaving the stove on during loadshedding Did I not panic seeing the house filled with smoke and the kitchen on fire."

The video of the woman's clip attracted many people online as it gathered over 119K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on the day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the woman's video

Social medi users rushed to the woman's comments section as they were concerned for her wellbeing, while others simply thanked God she made it out alive and safe.

Anna30ish said:

"This could have ended so badly. Glad you are all okay."

Mazvita Masaraure shared:

"That one is not Loadshedding, you should switch off all plus on the main during Loadshedding and leave the lights only. that way, you are safe."

Nthabii added:

"It happened to us, too; we forgot to switch the stove off and went to bed... When the power came back on, we couldn't breathe."

MaBiyela wrote:

"Sorry, mahn but thank God you guys are still alive; some people have lost their family members worst since the loadshedding."

Doni asked:

"Haibo nina nizofa, what movie is this?"

Family of 3 killed in shack fire in informal settlement, residents blame loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported a fire swept through an informal settlement in Cape Town, killed an entire family and left people homeless and severely injured. The fire broke out on 12 February after a candle was left on during loadshedding. The community is mourning their loss and blames loadshedding for the deaths and loss.

According to Daily Voice, an eight-month-old baby and her two parents passed away after they struggled to escape the raging fire.

