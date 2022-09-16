An explosion allegedly set off by loadshedding caused a fire that ripped through an Eastern Cape home

Fortunately, no one was injured during the blaze but the family lost of their possessions that were in the house

Eskom suggested that the family reports the incident in order for the power utility to investigate the fire

EASTERN CAPE - A family was left homeless with just the clothes on their back after their home was destroyed allegedly by an electrical explosion. Fortunately, no one was injured during the blaze.

A family's home and belongings were destroyed due to an explosion allegedly caused by loadshedding. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The fire allegedly ignited due to a power surge when electricity returned after loadshedding on Friday, 9 September. Neighbours of the Dlisani family attempted to put out the fire with buckets of water, but their attempts went in vain.

Speaking to News24, Siwaphiwe Dlisani said the fire destroyed everything in the house, and nothing was salvageable. She said her sister was cooking earlier that day, and when the power was restored, there was an explosion shortly after.

Siwaphiwe told the publication that the fire broke out soon after, and the family suspects that a gas cylinder in the kitchen exploded. Eskom’s Spokesperson Zama Mpondwana suggested that the family reports the incident in order for the power utility to investigate the cause.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred in Wesbank, Cape Town, that left numerous houses burnt and three children dead. The community believed that loadshedding was the cause of the fire.

According to IOL, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the cause of the blaze had not yet been determined. He said the victims blame electrical boxes that short circuit and spark due to loadshedding.

Here’s what South Africans have to say about the incident:

Zelda Martins said:

“This has happened to many families and Eskom refuses to accept responsibility.”

Tor Rohde-Coughlan commented:

“Terrible but it’s happening so often. Losing a lot of things due to the constant power surge/ tripping.”

Judith Rosemary Fourie posted:

“They lost everything. Eskom will not replace their stuff all they care about is money.”

Karin Pienaar wrote:

“So many houses burning down since load shedding.”

David Mahlangu added:

“Government must foot the bill.”

