A huge fire has ripped through the Joe Slovo Informal Settlement on the Cape Flats near Langa leaving as many as 1 000 people homeless

Approximately 100 homes were destroyed and a further 300 damaged after the blaze reduced a large part of the settlement to ashes

The Gift of the Givers organisation has arrived at the scene to assist those who were affected by the fire

CAPE TOWN - A fire broke out in the Slovo informal settlement in Langa which quickly spread and ended up destroying the homes of hundreds of people on the Cape Flats on Saturday night at approximately 6 pm.

A huge part of the settlement was reduced to ashes before the blaze could be extinguished. Photo credit: @Artii_M/City of Cape Town

Over a hundred homes were destroyed as the fire ripped through the informal settlement and an estimated 300 additional homes were damaged.

Large part of the settlement reduced to ashes

EWN reported that as many as 1 000 people have been left destitute following the inferno. A large section of the settlement was reduced to ashes before the fire was extinguished.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith said that there were reports of explosions during the fire according to SABC News.

Smith revealed that 10 fire engines were used to extinguish the blaze with the help of seven water takers and 70 staff.

Police called in to control crowds

Law Enforcement, Metro and the South African Police Services also responded to the scene to restore order after unruly crowds endangered the firefighters.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown. Gift of the Givers has arrived to assist those affected by the fire.

Social media users react to the devastating fire

@LudidiVelani:

"Langa Joe Slovo Fire

Confirmed number over 300 structures destroyed. 1200 people displaced and accounted for."

@Bati_Bat11:

"Joe Slovo Informal Settlement Fire Langa.

The firefighters were hampered in their attempts because people slashed the fire truck hoses while they were trying to put the fire out.

Yes, you heard it right!"

@Irvinpooe:

"If not floods then it’s fire. My heart and my prayers go out to all the residents at Joe Slovo affected by the massive fire ."

