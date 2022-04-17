Social media users are sharpening their knives after the DA and ActionSA shared posts online of efforts to help residents in Ballito

Users were upset that the parties were focussing their efforts on the affluent area north of Durban and accused them of ignoring the disadvantaged area

Internet users vented their frustrations online and the hashtag #Ballito has been trending following social media posts from the political parties

In the wake of the devastating storm that destroyed huge areas of Durban, political parties have mobilised and began relief efforts in affected areas.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the news that ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance have mobilised to help Ballito residents.

Source: Twitter

However, social media users are not impressed with the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA after the parties chose Ballito as an area to focus their efforts.

The affluent area lies north of Durban and is well-known for its high property prices and luxurious homes.

Social media users dragged the ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance, accusing them of pandering to the privileged while disadvantaged communities suffer.

This is what social media users had to say about the situation

@Sisi_Sasha:

"Both the DA and Action SA have crowded Ballito to save flood “victims”from dirty pools and potholes. Meanwhile, disadvantaged areas (Shakaskraal, Tongaat) around the holiday destination are barely holding on.

Know your leaders."

@MulaudziBT:

"Maybe the DA and Action SA are in Ballito because that’s where their voters reside? Most affected areas voted ANC, EFF, NFP and IFP especially rural areas?"

@the_mapogo_clan:

"No brother, the people did vote carefully and they voted for the ANC and EFF, so now they must deal with the people they voted for

Mashaba lived in the community of Ballito and is on holiday. So he will focus on his community first."

@Menzi__Nxumalo:

"Herman Mashaba & his offshoot mini DA must come to Umlazi to help.. Those ones of Ballito have money mxm!!"

SASSA puts up more money to help KZN Residents, offers R1 980

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it will be upping the relief benefit offered to the victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal from the initial R700 to R1 980.

The natural disaster has claimed the lives of close to 400 people with more deaths anticipated as the cleaning operations continue in the province. In addition to the loss of life, many people have been displaced from their homes and public infrastructure has been heavily destroyed due to floods.

Death toll in KZN increases

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) issued an update on the death toll on Saturday, 16 April and the number of people who have lost their lives is now 398. The department added that around 20 people have been officially declared missing according to TimesLIVE.

