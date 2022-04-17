SAPS, SANDF and Community Members Airlift Essentials to Devastated Areas of KZN

Community members are working with the police and the army to bring much-needed aid to those affected by the recent devastating floods

Helicopters are taking off around the clock to deliver food and medicine to areas that have been cut off

Social media users have praised the efforts of the community members, police and military who are working to help those in need

A video uploaded to Facebook by Community News Network TV has called on members of the public who want to help bring relief to areas of KwaZulu-Natal that were devastated by the recent floods to bring supplies to Virginia Airfield.

The relief efforts are being coordinated from Virginia Airfield where helicopters a continuously delivering aid. Photo credit: @CNNTVSA

Helicopters are taking off regularly to deliver food and medicine to areas that have been cut off by the devastating floods. The police are working with the army and community members to coordinate efforts and collect donations.

Those who wish to help have been asked to load cars up with supplies and deliver them to the airport so they can be distributed to those who need it most. Community News Network TV shared the video on their page.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the amazing efforts

Karen Burne:

"Thank you so much for all you are doing for the victims of these floods."

Rhea Gwynn:

"Thank you to each and every person working so tirelessly to help our devastated communities - you are all-stars. May God bless every one of you."

Loshini Thaver:

"Bless the pilots and keep them safe along with everyone aboard "

Lizette Van Zyl:

"So awesome, may God bless each and every one of you. Prayers are with this communities "

SASSA puts up more money to help KZN Residents, offers R1 980

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it will be upping the relief benefit offered to the victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal from the initial R700 to R1 980.

The natural disaster has claimed the lives of close to 400 people with more deaths anticipated as the cleaning operations continue in the province. In addition to the loss of life, many people have been displaced from their homes and public infrastructure has been heavily destroyed due to floods.

Death toll in KZN increases

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) issued an update on the death toll on Saturday, 16 April and the number of people who have lost their lives is now 398. The department added that around 20 people have been officially declared missing according to TimesLIVE.

