The picturesque town of Hangklip in the Western Cape is shrouded in smoke as a relentless wildfire poses a threat to homes and residents

Fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles mobilised to evacuate people as the blaze, coming from the mountain above Pringle Bay, intensified

Two firefighting helicopters took to the skies above the mountain, attempting to bring the wildfire under control

Hangklip was engulfed in smoke from a wildfire. Image: @OverstrandMuni

Source: Twitter

Hangklip, a serene coastal town in the Western Cape, finds itself engulfed in smoke from a wildfire that has been blazing since Monday.

Emergency response in action

The fire is coming from the mountain near Pringle Bay. Fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles moved swiftly to evacuate residents from their homes.

According to EWN, cottages housing locals at a nearby hotel have already fallen victim to the relentless blaze.

Aerial efforts to fight the flames

Two firefighting helicopters are battling against the flames above the mountain. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or deaths at this point.

Netizens discuss the Hangklip wildfire

Concerned people on social media shared pictures and insights of what's going on in the town.

@OverstrandMuni wrote:

"A full evacuation order has now been given for the whole of Pringle Bay. For your safety, you are to immediately evacuate your home."

@HungryH6 asked:

"Does anyone have any visuals of the Hangklip Hotel burning" And if the front section burnt or not? Thanks."

@Christina0082 posted:

"Started behind Hangklip Hotel and spread over the mountain to Silversands, still burning."

@OnGroundGlass added:

"I’m about 50km downwind from that and the smoke has been thick this afternoon, but at the moment looks like a storm on the way."

@octavo8 said:

"Houses on the edge of small Hangklip allegedly ablaze. Tough to get information now that we're removed. It depends on how the wind behaves over the next few hours."

