KwaZulu-Natal P remier Sihle Zikalala and his family were some of the people who were forced to leave their homes due to floods over the weekend

P Zikalala took to social media to share how he had been working tirelessly to help residents who needed to evacuate

Some South Africans do not feel any sympathy for the premier, while others have thanked him for his good leadership

DURBAN - Sihle Zikalala, the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, has revealed that he and his family had to leave their family home in La Mercy, Durban due to the devastating floods over the weekend.

Zikalala posted on social media that he spent the whole of Saturday, 21 May helping residents who needed to leave their homes only to later find out that he also needed to evacuate.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says his family had to leave their home in La Mercy as a result of the floods. Images: @sziks/Twitter & RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

The premier stated that he was able to drive his three boys from their home after a street near them collapsed as a result of the torrential rains, reports TimesLIVE.

The full post reads:

"I worked till late midnight on the evacuation of people from floods. Later I found that I had to be evacuated as all roads had been washed away. Thanks Guma, Mathe & team. I also drove myself out with my three boys. But this could haven't happened without the prayers of Nelly Zikalala."

According to EWN, the Durban area has been the hardest hit by the recent floods, especially areas such as Umlazi, Wentworth, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Umdloti and Tongaat. Officials have also urged residents who are residing in low-level areas to move to higher grounds as the rains continued to pour.

Sipho Hlomuka, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance, stated that the KZN Government made the decision to implement that state of disaster and start evacuating people because they did not want to lose as many lives as they did in the floods almost two months ago.

South Africans weigh in on Premier Sihle Zikalala being forced to evacuate his home

Some South Africans were not sympathetic to the Premier's post about being forced to leave his home. Some people even brought up the water tank scandal that took place in the previous floods.

Here are some comments:

@NhlakesR0s3 said:

"Uyasibhora. Do you want us to clap? Are you not the one who had a water tanker packed at his gate when people didn't have water? Iphi ifunding to fix the damage done by the previous floods?"

@MokoenaMandela said:

"Had you maintained the drainage system this wouldn't have happened. These are the results of maladministration... Shortsightedness... Visionless... Cadre deployment... Jobs for a pal... Need I say more?"

@MasilelaDr said:

"Uhlika nini? Your time is over... We need a new leadership..."

Others thanked the Premier for his hard work

@BalisoMlamli said:

"After all, you can only do your best, my friend."

@LloydPe30405596 said:

"Well done brother, GOD takes care of those who run on the frontlines to help others!"

KZN floods: uMdloti family considers relocating after experiencing floods for a 2nd time

Briefly News previously reported that the province of KwaZulu-Natal is experiencing another bout of floods in just six weeks. KZN has been affected by heavy rainfall over the weekend, leading to the destruction of infrastructures, such as apartment complexes and roads collapsing.

In Durban, 19 people were recused from two buildings in the uMdloti Beach area on Sunday, 22 May. One family says they are now considering relocating after being caught in a natural disaster for a second time.

Steven Govender told reporters shortly after being rescued that he and his family moved back to their home only a week ago, thinking that they were now safe, reports TimesLIVE.

