The KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala issued an apology after a tanker delivered water to his house while other residents had to wait in line

The video of the tanker delivering water to his home went viral on social media, but Zikalala said the video was manipulated

La Mercy Civic and Ratepayers Association has slammed the premier, meanwhile, the DA wants him recalled

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said he should have waited in line for water with the other residents. This comes after a video of a tanker delivering water to his home last week went viral on social media, sparking a controversy.

The Premier has since apologised to the La Mercy Civic and Ratepayers Association. Water tankers were deployed to parts of the province following water cuts due to floods.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala issued an apology following the water tank controversy. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Zikalala said he was not at his home at the time and the water was delivered only after other parts of the community. He added that an incident like this will never happen again and apologised to residents, according to TimesLIVE.

However, the Chairperson of the La Mercy Civic and Ratepayers Association, chairperson Ravi Ramsundar, said residents were restricted access to the water that was “for the premier”. He said the issue is not just about corruption, but the fight for survival. Ramsundar added that corruption must be targeted.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KZN wants the premier to be recalled following the incident. The DA’s Dean Macpherson accused Zikalala of theft and said that hijacking water for personal use is unacceptable, Eyewitness News reported. Zikalala said the video was manipulated.

Social media users react to the controversy

Clearance Shipalana said:

“What must he do if he doesn't have water? To my understanding, he's affected by the result of the floods.”

Marilyn Boyter wrote:

“He should step down, he has shown no leadership qualities during these disaster floods in KZN.”

Bev Message commented:

“Not only did he have the water truck re-routed away from the desperate to his residence, BUT he LIED after he was caught out in order to justify his lack of moral compass and his contempt for the people?”

Mokone Mothoa stated:

“Really, DA thinks this guy can be recalled for hijacking a water tank, while mafias in designer suits are hijacking tenders and funds freely and none are jailed.”

Sbusiso Nkwanyana posted:

“This disaster is an opportunity for corruption in our city and now those untouchables are being reinstated in top positions, we will see more corruption than ever.”

