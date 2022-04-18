Sihle Zikalala, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, says he will not allow officials to loot funds designated to flood victims

Zikalala says there have been concerns that funds will be looted, however, he will ensure that the provincial government does not misuse the funds

Some South Africans find it concerning that the premier has to make such a promise in the first place

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says the provincial government will make sure that relief flood funds will be misused in the wake of the devastating floods in the past week.

Zikalala's promise comes after many South Africans raised concerns that the R1 billion set aside to help KZN residents rebuild their province would be looted by corrupt officials.

The heavy flooding in the province has resulted in the deaths of over 400 people and many others have been left homeless as a result of floods washing away their homes and mudslides collapsing houses.

During a press conference on Sunday, Zikalala assured South Africans that the resources allocated to KZN residents would be used to benefit them and not be looted, reports News24.

"We want to assure our communities that all the funds will be used prudentially and that no one will be allowed to feast on the suffering of our people in order to line their pockets," Zikalala said.

Zikalala stated that they have learned lessons during the Covid19 pandemic and says the province will not be associated with corruption. The premier also added that officials that try to misuse or loot the flood relief funds will be punished.

Premier Sihle Zikalala wants flooding in KZN declared a national disaster

Zikalala stated during the media briefing that the provincial government will make a request to the national government to declare the KZN floods a national disaster.

The premier says will need billions of rands to recover from the devastation and will need all the available resources to rebuild and that is the main reason the floods should be declared a national disaster, according to eNCA.

South Africans weigh in on possible looting of relief funds

@Fentoz_ said:

"Glad he concedes that they have been 'allowing' funds feasting."

@onegreenparker said:

"This being said out loud, says much about corruption in SA."

@JAHC1 said:

"What will change though? Same people, structure and processes? Sadly empty promises unless of course reputable NPOs are subcontracted."

@LEORNY3 said:

"They have failed to prevent corruption all these years mus"

@CobusCoetzee2 said:

"We don't believe you Mr. Sihle Zikalala you have @GumedeZandileRT as the new regional chair of eThekwini @ANCKZN and the No 1 Looter in KZN @ANCParliament. Corruption is the core principle of The Freedom Charter Full Stop!"

KZN floods: Video of people risking their lives to get to work as they cross collapsed road has SA heartbroken

Briefly News previously reported that a video of scores of people risking their lives and safety to jump through hurdles of damaged roads to get to work has Mzansi online users heartbroken.

The clip was shared on Twitter by online user @thusi_nomzamo and shows the extremes KZN residents had to go through to fulfill their work commitments following the heavy floods that extensively damaged roads and infrastructure in the province.

The large group is seen trying to cross a collapsed road to try to the other side despite the risk of injury or worse. The tweet was captioned:

“#KZNFlooding #KZNWeather What kind of employers do our people work for? What kind of desperation is this that they would risk their lives to go to work?"

