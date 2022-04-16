KwaZulu-Natal residents who have been left homeless as a result of the recent floods will be receiving government assistance

The Department of Human Settlements has vowed to start giving temporary houses to displaced people from next week

On social media, some South Africans are hoping government officials will not use this tragedy as means to loot state funds

DURBAN - The Department of Human Settlements is stepping in to assist KwaZulu-Natal residents who are now displaced due to the devastating floods.

The province has been experiencing heavy rainfall that resulted in the destruction of people's homes, public infrastructure and more.

The Department of Human Settlement plans to provide 4000 temporary houses to the people of KZN. Images: @The_DHS

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi held a media briefing on Saturday, 16 April to highlight the Department's plans to aid the victims of the flood.

Kubayi stated that the process of handing out temporary housing will begin on Tuesday, 19 April, according to SABC News. Kubayi added that R1 billion has been redirected to the KZN province and will be used to help victims rebuild their lives.

The department hopes to provide 4000 temporary houses while people rebuild their homes. Kubayi also stated that upon visiting affected areas, they realised that some people were living in mud houses and they want those kinds of houses to be completely replaced.

"We found some of the mud houses that have collapsed and now we have prioritised removing the mud houses," says Kubayi.

South Africans are hoping funds to help KZN residents will not be looted

@Pchada101 said:

"Considering how comrades always loot disaster funds, how about the public works dept employ temp workers to assist and stop tenders at that time. Just a thought #KZNFlood"

@entry_soul said:

"Why can't disaster funds from the government be given to the "gift of the givers" to administer them ... these guys have proven many times that they can do it #kznflood"

@HeinSelvin said:

"They looted during Covid pandemic... so what will stop them from looting relief funds.... #KZNFlooding #KZNFlood"

Others shared heartwarming messages on social media to the KZN residents

@maluleke_itu said:

"Praying for everyone in KZN right now! May God send his angels to keep you safe and at ease. #kznflood"

KZN floods: Residents asked to leave low-level areas, more flood warnings issued

Briefly News previously reported that the KwaZulu-Natal province might have to contend with more floods as warnings about more heavy rains have been issued.

The heavy rains are forecasted to take place over the Easter weekend and disaster management teams are said to be on high alert.

According to SABC News, KZN residents are being urged to move away from low-level areas by officials. With clean up operations currently taking place, officials have now stated that 395 people have unfortunately lost their lives due to the floods.

