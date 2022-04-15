Prince Misuzulu Zulu, the incoming King of the Zulu nation, has shared some heartwarming words with the people of KwaZulu-Natal

Misuzulu sent out condolences to those who have lost their loved ones due to the devastating floods

The prince also thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa and other Government officials who were swift to help citizens

DURBAN - The province of KwaZulu-Natal has been heavily affected by the flooding that has resulted in the destruction of homes, public infrastructure and immense loss of life.

The tragedies faced by families have not gone unnoticed by Prince Misuzulu Zulu, the next King of the Zulu nation, who sent out his condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the extreme weather.

MisuZulu has also commended KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and President Cyril Ramaphosa for being quick in their response to what has been happening in the past week, according to TimesLIVE.

The soon-to-be king also implored politicians to work together and put their differences aside to help citizens who are in extreme need. He also asked community members to be patient with government officials as they try to implement the disaster management plan.

According to SowetanLIVE, Misuzulu will be officially crowned next month after a long battle to be recognised as the official heir to the Zulu throne.

KZN floods: Cleanup operations currently underway, over 300 people killed due to floods

In other related news, Briefly News previously reported that the KwaZulu-Natal province began cleaning operations as heavy rains subsided. In the past week, areas of the province were heavily flooded and tons of destruction was left behind by the floods.

Many people have now been left displaced as some houses collapsed due to mudslides. Others' family members lost their lives. On Wednesday afternoon, 13 April, the KwaZulu-Natal government tallied the death toll at 253. However, as more rescue missions were carried out, the death toll reached 306 on Wednesday night.

