The City of Cape Town's Charlotte Powell reports that a fire that initially ignited on the mountain slopes in Simon's Town is now nearing properties

Residents are not currently at risk as firefighters are actively present at the scene, working to contain the fire

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse from Fire and Rescue Services mentioned that the flames were intensified by the wind; nevertheless, no damage to properties in the area has been reported

Dedicated firefighters are actively engaged in a fierce battle against the relentless fire in Simon's Town. Image: AFP

The ongoing fire in Simon's Town, located in the Western Cape, remains a concern; however, emergency services have successfully gained control over the situation.

On Tuesday, approximately 80 firefighters diligently fought the fire, effectively preventing it from encroaching upon buildings.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre stated that there have been no evacuation calls for residents thus far.

Speaking to EWN, Charlotte Powell, the spokesperson, mentioned that volunteers from the department are supporting firefighters in extinguishing the flames and safeguarding nearby properties.

"Access to the primary road leading to Simon's Town has been shut off to traffic at Red Hill Road, permitting entry exclusively for residents.

"The wind has died down considerably, taking into account yesterday's wind that picked up and the fire ran over the mountains, but I think with the teams currently on the ground, they will make inroads."

Mitigating and controlling wildfires

The City of Cape Town, in collaboration with environmental agencies, has taken proactive measures to implement strategies for preventing wildfires. These initiatives encompass controlled burns, the maintenance of firebreaks and public education on fire safety practices.

Despite the unpredictable force of nature, Simon's Town stands as a testament to human resilience today. The town's unwavering spirit prevails, with its people and services uniting to protect their cherished historical town from the fiery onslaught.

Sharron Van Zyl Strickland states:

'Thanks to everyone fighting the fires to keep them under control. You are our true heroes."

Petra Fisher mentions:

"Cape Town is blessed indeed to have all of you. Thank you and appreciate for all of you."

The Western Cape typically encounters hot, dry, and windy conditions from November to May, marking the traditional fire season.

