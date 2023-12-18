Cape Town City reported that an intense fire at the Ethembeni informal settlement in Dunoon destroyed more than 185 structures in the area over the weekend, impacting approximately 570 residents

The city confirmed that the fierce fire decimated more than 185 structures in the area

There were no reported fatalities, but one individual was transported to the hospital with severe injuries

In the aftermath of an unyielding blaze, thousands find themselves without homes in Dunoon, plunging the community into a formidable crisis. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A destructive fire has swept through approximately 300 shacks at the Ethembeni informal settlement in Dunoon, Cape Town, leaving over 1 000 people without homes. The blaze erupted in the early hours of Saturday morning, causing widespread devastation in the community.

The city confirmed that the fierce blaze decimated more than 185 structures. While there were no reported fatalities, one individual was transported to the hospital with severe injuries.

Speaking to SABC News, Nonceba Sotyato, an affected resident, expressed her distress, stating that she is deeply hurt.

"Today was meant to be a joyous occasion, but now we find ourselves without a home. We are lost, unsure of where to go or what to do."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In the interim, the Gift of the Givers humanitarian organisation has undertaken the responsibility of providing nourishment to families affected by the incident for the next five days.

According to spokesperson Ali Sablay, efforts to conclude mop-up operations are underway as victims of the fire strive to reconstruct their dwellings.

"In the coming days, we'll be assisting the community members further once the registration is done with blankets, toiletries, baby care packs and new clothing."

The Western Cape Health and Wellness account posted on Twitter thanking the Gift of the Givers for their efforts:

South Africans numb to ongoing Dunoon violence

In the aftermath, as the community copes with the situation, many people turned to social media to voice their perspectives.

In the wake of an unrelenting fire, the tight-knit community of Dunoon in Cape Town is facing an unprecedented crisis. Image: Kyla Manju / X (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Viance Du Plooy states:

"Every winter and every summer..."

Jasmine Graaf says:

"No sympathy. Dunoon is the criminals' haven."

Daya Jantjies mentions:

"Psalm 56:3: 'When I am afraid, I put my trust in You.' "

COCT urges vigilance in managing fire risks

Anticipating warmer days and intensified winds, the City of Cape Town is encouraging residents to proactively adopt measures to reduce the risk of fires.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre of the City of Cape Town highlights that the predominant factor contributing to fire spread in the city is the robust south-easterly winds, especially prevalent in the summer season.

Fire claims 6 lives in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

In other news, Briefly News reported that on Saturday, July 29, 2023, a devastating blaze erupted, resulting in the tragic loss of three minors and three adults.

As per the City's Fire and Rescue Service, a sole survivor was urgently transported to the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News