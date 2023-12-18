The SABC aims to clarify and confirm that an in-depth investigation has been initiated by Moshoeshoe Monare, SABC group executive for news and current affairs

A circulating anonymous email on social media claimed that the public broadcaster had more than 20 ghost workers listed on its payroll

One of the implicated managers has voluntarily resigned with immediate effect

The SABC refutes claims of paying ghost workers for over six months, asserting transparency and initiating investigations into alleged irregularities.

Source: UGC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has refuted allegations of paying ghost workers for a period exceeding six months.

A circulating anonymous email on social media claimed that the public broadcaster had more than 20 ghost workers listed on its payroll.

In response to this issue, the corporation aims to clarify and confirm that an in-depth investigation has been initiated by Moshoeshoe Monare, SABC group executive for news and current affairs.

"We outlined the process. I did tell the level of investigation and people have actually resigned because of this. I launched an investigation two weeks ago."

As a result of the ongoing inquiry, one of the implicated managers voluntarily resigned with immediate effect, while other staff members are currently undergoing disciplinary procedures.

According to Briefly News, this disclosure has increased the urgency and intensity of the investigation as the SABC strives to address potential financial irregularities and uphold transparency within the organisation.

South Africans expressing their concerns

Some South Africans took to social media to express their concerns about the alleged corruption at the public broadcaster.

Graeme Glass states:

"Unfortunately history shows that this bunch does not permit transparency or neutral investigations. If it's happening at the national broadcaster, it's happening in every SOE. Will it end? It's unlikely."

Lynette Fisher said:

"Every SOE under cANCer rule... theft and corruption order of the day... nothing has ever been done thus far so it will continued unabated."

Connie Heyns mentions:

"THAT I can well believe... It is happening in ALL our SOEs and gov departments... Nobody should be surprised."

Study reveals SABC as most favoured public institution

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans ridiculed the idea that the South African Broadcast Corporation is considered the most reliable state-owned institution in the country. According to a report, the SABC received the highest trust rating among all public institutions.

The report illustrated the trust placed in institutions such as the South African Revenue Service, the Constitutional Court, the South African Police Service, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the legal system by the public.

