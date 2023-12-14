A study found that the South African Broadcast Corporation was the most liked public institution in the country

A study was conducted among 2000 participants, and it ranked the state broadcast number one, followed by the South African Revenue Service and the Constitutional Court

South Africans questioned the validity of the results and denied the finding

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA is in disbelief that a survey found the SABC to be the most liked state-run institution. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images and COROIMAGE

Source: Getty Images

South Africans found it laughable that the South African Broadcast Corporation was ranked as the most trusted state-owned institution in South Africa. A report showed that the SABC was voted the highest in trust out of all public institutions. Netizens enjoyed roasting the SABC and the findings and made fun of the researchers and the report.

SABC the most-liked institution: report

According to SABC News, the 2023 SA Reconciliation Barometer was published on Thursday, 14 December, and the report painted a picture of how the country views public institutions. The report showed how people trust institutions like the South African Revenue Service, the Constitutional Court, the South African Police Service, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the legal system.

The report showed that 57% of 2000 survey respondents trust the SABC more than other institutions. SARS came second, the Constitutional Court came third, SAPS came fourth, and the president came fifth. The deputy president, Paul Mashatile, was the least liked on the survey.

Netizens dispute the finding

The findings entertained South Africans on Facebook, but did not believe them.

Shaldon Arries said:

“This is a lie. As much as we like SABC News, it’s not trusted by the majority because it always pushes the agendas of the corrupt ANC and failed government.”

Gift Sibiya wrote:

“One of the things I had to learn in life is never to trust state broadcasters They often are state instruments used to push pro-state propaganda.

Thokozani Mdluli added:

“If reporting, perpetuating US propaganda and being Cyril’s mouthpiece means “trust”, then you may take the trophy.”

Nkululeko Ndlovu remarked:

“Trusted by who? SABC is like community ward counsellors.”

Zimdollar apologises to Bheki Cele and SAPS

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Ukhozi FM DJ Zimdollar apologised to Bheki Cele and the SAPS for her trigger-happy comment.

This came after the SABC employee accused the minister and the police of being trigger-happy. She has since apologised for her comments and pointed out that her words resulted in police officers and the public hating her. A source close to the situation said that she went as far as going to work with a bodyguard because she felt threatened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News