Eskom appointed Dan Marokane as the new state-owned enterprise's group CEO

His appointment came even though he was suspended as a senior manager after being implicated in State Capture

South Africans were puzzled at how Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan could employ such a person

Surprise: Eskom's new boss, Dan Marokane, was fingered in State Capture. Images: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Eskom has a new CEO, and his name is Dan Marokane. The Department of Public Enterprises announced this on 8 December 2023 after appointing him as Eskom's new Group CEO. Moerane has a checkered past, and South Africans called it into question, wondering if he will lead the embattled state utility.

Eskom's new CEO announced

In a statement shared by @CoruscaKhaya on X, formerly Twitter, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Morokane will get on board no later than 31 March next year.

Puzzlingly, the statement also admitted that Marokane was one of the four former Eskom senior managers suspended during the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Marokane was also at Tongaat-Hulett’s helm.

The statement assures South Africans that a thorough background check was done on him and that he is fit enough to be appointed Eskom's CEO. View the complete statement here.

His past surprised Mzansi

South Africans disagreed with his appointment and discussed his involvement in State Capture.

Invictus said:

“He’s a front. Having an MBA doesn’t mean he will have the power to make changes. He’s Pravin’s man. Since he did not approve the initial list of three people sent to him, he wanted a new list with his people.”

Chihwale asked:

“If he was suspended for state capture, why would he be given the CEO post for the same organisation?”

Siphesihle Mnisi exclaimed:

“I just hope he doesn’t get embroiled in the political side of Eskom, like releasing useless statements an PR interviews to show off his public-speaking acumen."

Tebogo pointed out:

“This man is rewarded for his flawed State Capture Commission testimony.”

Matome was confused.

“The guy was suspended mos. Why is he appointed by Gordhan and not Ramokgopa?”

