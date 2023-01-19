Professor Thuli Madonsela got tongues wagging with a spicy tweet calling out those fingered in state capture

The former public protector questioned if those implicated knew that South Africans viewed them as enemies of democracy

The tweet divided citizens, while some agreed with Madonsela others claimed the state capture is a political lie

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Former public protector Thuli Madonsela had South Africans talking after she called out all the people implicated in the state capture saga.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela branded those implicated in state capture as enemies of SA's democracy. Image: Darren Stewart & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

In a particularly spicy tweet, Madonsela asked peeps who would break the truth to those who were incriminated during the inquiry. The truth being that every South African, across creed, race and age sees them as enemies of SA's hard-won democracy.

Modonsela, who is credited for setting the wheels of the State Capture Inquiry in motion when she was the Public Protector, never misses the opportunity to be outspoken about corruption in SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to TimesLIVE, the former public protector previously said that crime and corruption undermine a fair chance of social mobility and in July last year, Madonsela called on whistleblowers to continue blowing the lid off of state capture and corruption.

Modonsela said:

"Don’t let them turn our country into a wasteland again. Be a whistle-blower.”

Madonsela's spicy tweet divides South Africa

The former public protector's tweet definitely set tongues wagging. Some South Africans agreed with Madonsela branding the corrupt enemies of democracy, others claimed she was wasting her breath.

Here's what citizens are saying:

@KhumaloFk commented:

"I am waiting for insults from the EFF and RET brigade because that is all they can do."

@SenzoXulu6 claimed:

"I don't think it is fair to label people based on allegations. The truth is that some of the implicated people have shown the capacity to solve complex problems we face as a country."

@Earnmass said:

"I lost all the respect I had for you when I realized how biased you are. You do not stand on principles."

@markstrathmore added:

"The problem is not in the telling, it’s in the listening."

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in on Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid against Cyril Ramaphosa

In another story, Briefly News reported that ex-public protector Thuli Madonsela shared her opinion on Jacob Zuma's attempts to have President Cyril Ramaphosa privately prosecuted.

Madonsela took to Twitter to state that she found Zuma's legal team's reasoning behind charging Ramaphosa "odd" and did not understand how they concluded that he needed to be criminally charged.

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma issued a summons against Ramaphosa, accusing him of being an accessory to Advocate Billy Downer's alleged criminal offence because the president ignored his complaint about Downer's conduct.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News