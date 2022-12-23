Thuli Madonsela, the former Public Protector seems puzzled by Jacob Zuma's reasoning for criminally charging President Cyril Ramaphosa

Madonsela took to social media to share her opinion on the matter and stated that Zuma's issue with Ramaphosa has nothing to do with criminal law

Some South Africans share similar sentiments as Madonsela and feel people in his circle are misleading Zuma

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has shared her opinion on Jacob Zuma's bid to charge President Cyril Ramaphosa through private prosecution processes criminally.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has shared a few opinions on Jacob Zuma's use of the private prosecution processes. Images: Darren Stewart & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Heading online, Madonsela stated that she found Zuma's legal team's reasons for charging Ramaphosa "odd" and did not understand how they concluded that he needed to be criminally charged.

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma issued a summons against Ramaphosa, stating that he is an accessory to Advocate Billy Downer's alleged criminal offence because the president ignored his complaint about Downer's conduct.

Zuma alleges that Downer violated the National Prosecuting Authority Act by leaking his private medical information to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, who is also charged.

Madonsela stated that Zuma's issue with Ramaphosa falls under administrative law, not criminal law.

Madonsela added that using private prosecution processes in this manner could be used to harass ordinary citizens in future.

"This creative use of the private prosecution mechanism has the potential to not only open the floodgates for vexatious litigation but also to expose ordinary people to harassment through the criminal legal system," wrote Madonsela.

Social media users were also puzzled by Zuma's case against Ramaphosa and shared similar sentiments to Madonsela. Here's what they had to say:

@Khaya01940731 said:

"I fail to understand why was this letter not addressed to the Minister of Justice OR advocate Batohi. Why specifically Ramaphosa who is the president of the country and far removed from an independent institution like NPA."

@mkhawane_s said:

"It puzzles me how on earth the lawyers who advise Pres Zuma are declared qualified. They are a disgrace to those institutions they studied law from. How can a professional lawyer or advocate allow themselves to be misused like this?"

@ziphora46272362 said:

"The day you do all these analyses for an ordinary South African to defend him or her for not going to jail. I will take you seriously, but for now, we only see coming gun blazing when Ramaphosa is concerned. Your love for Ramaphosa is clear."

@FsTebza said:

"Jimmy Manyi, Dudu and Dali Mpofu are having fun playing this old man ... Because he loves attention, he doesn't see even when they are making a fool of him ‍♀️‍♀️..."

