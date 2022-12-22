The National Prosecuting Authority has clarified the issue around Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against Cyril Ramaphosa

The legal body denied giving Zuma a certificate to pursue action against Ramaphosa, but the JZ foundation says the NPA is lying

Some South Africans are over the situation and feel Zuma's team is misleading him, while others think there is a manipulation of the courts at play

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has lashed out at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after the agency stated he does not have the certificate required to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Jacob Zuma still intends to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Rajesh Jantilal & Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

The Jacob Zuma foundation issued a statement on Thursday, 22 December, in response to the NPA accusing the law enforcement agency of making false statements.

The NPA stated on Wednesday night that it did not issue a nolle prosequi (unwilling to pursue) against Ramaphosa as Zuma's team previously claimed, reports SowetanLIVE.

The NPA confirmed that two certificates were granted to Zuma and were related to a docket (Pietermaritzburg 309/10/21) which had affidavits and statements related to specific people. The NPA added that Ramaphosa's name was not mentioned in the docket.

However, the JZ foundation rebutted the NPA's statement and claimed that Ramaphosa was mentioned in an affidavit that reads:

"The alleged conduct also forms part of separate proceedings which are conducted by the President of Republic, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa.

The relevant complaint letter written to President Ramaphosa and his response form part of the full papers in the application which I brought to supplement my plea in any criminal trial."

South Africans seem torn about the situation, with some saying that Zuma's legal team misinformed him. Here are some comments:

@Richard_Spoor said:

"A nolle prosequi that doesn’t identify the person who the NPA has declined to prosecute isn’t a valid nolle prosequi, because it fails to identify the person in respect of whom the NPA has issued the certificate. That is elementary."

@StiloMa77932773 said:

" I am convinced that even the person who writes these statements has a little chuckle after reading all the rubbish contained herein"

@Constitution_94 said:

"Dali is gonna continue misleading a lot of clients with his bush law expertise shame."

@WaNkwatisa said:

"Why on God's green earth would you guys issue a nolle certificate without mentioning specific names? Also, why did you think JZ would use that certificate in good faith? Finally, why did it take you so long to clarify this mess you created?"

According to EWN, Ramaphosa gave Zuma a deadline to withdraw his private prosecution case against him by Wednesday, 21 December.

Zuma declined to do so and hopes to see Ramaphosa in court alongside Advocate Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan on 19 January 2023.

