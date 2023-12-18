Over 2000 residents who lived in an illegally occupied building in Kensington were kicked out

They were allegedly evicted after they fought with the landlord since the beginning of the year for a R9 million City Power bill

South Africans were merciful and felt terrible for the tenants whose belongings were left on the side of the road

South Africans prayed for Johannesburg residents who were evicted from a building. Images: Photo by Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images and Ekaterina Goncharova

Over 2000 residents who lived in an illegally occupied building in Kensington have been evicted, and the City of Johannesburg said they cannot help them. This eviction came after they allegedly refused to pay rent.

Johannesburg tenants evicted from building.

According to eNCA, the evictions occurred recently after the residents refused to pay their rent. As a result, they were tossed onto the street with their belongings. The residents claimed they refused to pay rent because the owners allegedly owed City Power over R9 million. Their dispute began in March this year. One of the residents revealed that they complained about the electricity and were buying units, but it did not amount to anything.

The residents sat outside the building on their beds, couches and belongings. Some even cooked on the roadside. Johannesburg ward councillor Carlos Da Rocha said that the City provided shelter to those who lived in the hijacked buildings that burned in the CBD. In this case, it would be impossible to do so because they did not own the building and added that they could not afford to house residents each time they get evicted.

SA pitiful over evicted tenants

Some netizens on Facebook were merciful towards their plight, while others were not.

Bhekumuzi Soqhawe Nzima wrote:

“I was in this situation 10 years back. I lost everything. Red Ants came while I was at work.”

Queen Empress Eck exclaimed:

“Wishing the family strength, love and light during this trying time.”

Jasmine Graaf was not merciful.

"Well done. No sympathy.”

Tenant evicted for outstanding R70 rent shortage

Similarly, Briefly News reported that an angry landlady evicted a tenant who owed her R70.In a video that went viral on TikTok, the woman's belongings were thrown out onto the streets after the tenant was supposed to pay R900 but only R830.

The tenant's couch was shown lying upturned on the street while she got into a screaming contest with the landlady. South Africans debated whether it was legal for the landlord to evict the tenant for an outstanding R70 balance.

