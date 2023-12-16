Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit continues to be in hot water as they are facing the music before the law

The group of bodyguards is in court after allegedly assaulting road users who claimed they were randomly targetted

The victims recently spoke out and outlined their legal demands after the run-in with Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit

JOHANNESBURG - Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit landed in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The bodyguards were accused of violence against innocent people.

Most recently, the victims who were attacked have spoken out in court. Netizens share their thoughts about the recent developments in the VIP protection unit's court case.

Paul Mashatile VIP Protection unit attack escalates

According to Sowetan Live, the three people who were allegedly assaulted are demanding 1 million each. The victims, Julian Malan, Lucian Avontuur and Shelene Bezuidenhout, are basing the amount on the injuries, and trauma caused by the unprovoked violent attack.

Claimants are expecting the minister of Police, Bheki Cele, to settle the amount or face a court trial.

What happened to the VIP protection unit's criminal trial?

The eight bodyguards who are accused of the attack face 12 charges. Briefly News previously reported on the detailed accusations the men face.

Msebenzi Manana said:

"I wish them good luck."

Franklin Fisher commented:

"SC advocates on a roll to defend."

Sibusiso Mthombheni wrote:

"The money should be taken out of those thugs' pockets, they think those blue lights make them untouchable and that the roads belong to them, and only them."

Bishar Bishaara added:

"These blue lights are a bunch of thugs they cant deal with the criminals like that."

Jayzin Jay remarked:

"That money is too little, they better charge their big heads so they know that there is no one above the law."

Jack Smith speculated:

"Probably only get R30k each."

