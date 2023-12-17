A Stokvel in Bokgaka village is reeling after a member was robbed at gunpoint of the club's year-long savings

The unknown suspects demanded bank cards and pins and escaped with undisclosed savings

South Africans on social media reacted to the terrible ordeal and many suspect that it was an inside job

A stokvel member was targeted by armed robbers in Limpopo. Image: Stock photos

LIMPOPO - A stokvel club in Bokgaka village near Tzaneen, Limpopo, fell victim to an armed robbery at the hands of unknown assailants.

Armed robbers pounce on stokvel member

The perpetrators forcibly entered a woman's residence at night, coercing her to surrender the bank cards and PINs containing the stokvel's year-long savings.

Following the incident, the victim reported the house robbery to the police. According to SABCNews, the authorities have initiated an investigation and a manhunt to apprehend the robbers, who remain at large.

Police shed light on stokvel robbery

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba revealed that the unknown assailants targeted the woman's house at night, demanding access to the stokvel's funds at gunpoint. The victim complied with their demands, leading to the loss of an undisclosed amount of money belonging to the stokvel.

SA weighs in on Limpopo robbery

Stunned SA people expressed their concerns about the distressing incident. A considerable number speculated about the mastermind on social media.

Lolo Makgatho said:

"The very same members insisting on cash payouts are the masterminds behind the heist."

Sipho Sangweni stated:

"One or two of the members are involved."

Dimpho Chego commented:

"Some of their members or member out played them."

Duke Nkwe mentioned:

"I think the Hawks are needed to solve this matter."

Amukelani Amu suggested:

"Next time they must do bank transfers."

