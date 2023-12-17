A toddler's life was cut short after falling into a manhole while walking home with their mother in Cape Town

The provincial diving unit, aided by crime scene experts, worked tirelessly to recover the child's body from the manhole

The police have initiated an inquest to further investigate the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old child tragically lost their life after falling into a manhole in Kensington, Cape Town.

Authorities retrieve toddler's body

The incident happened near 18th Avenue while the child was walking home with their mother, turning what should have been a routine stroll into a devastating tragedy.

Authorities, including the provincial diving unit and crime scene experts, rushed to the scene, reported SABCNews. They made extensive efforts to retrieve the child's body from the manhole.

Despite their utmost efforts, the toddler was declared dead on-site by medical personnel.

Police launch an investigation

The Goodwood police are conducting an investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching event.

SA citizens extend condolences

As the community grapples with the loss, thoughts and condolences are pouring in for the affected family on social media.

MaseLaelo Maite Chipu said:

"Rest in peace nana.Condolences to the family."

Mantini Walanga mentioned:

"Not long ago we lost Khayalethu Magadla today another soul has been lost what's happening with these mainholes."

Odwa Bojana posted:

"The family should sue the municipality."

Bro Mish wrote:

"And you find out after that the manhole was closed very fast. Something that they should have done a long time ago."

Blissful Tsholofelo Immaculate added:

"People who steal the covers and the scrapyard buyers. Rest well little one."

Woman blinded by fall into uncovered manhole

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported the City of Johannesburg will have to pay a woman millions of rands in damages after an accident involving an uncovered maintenance hole.

The Johannesburg High Court awarded the woman R7 million after she suffered severe head injuries and was permanently blinded after she fell into a manhole. The woman was also pregnant when the incident happened.

