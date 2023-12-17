A driver of public transport got into a collision on the N2 in Durban, and many people were disturbed by the accident

The taxi driver did not make it out after getting into a collision with a truck while travelling on the N2

Online users expressed their condolences over the fatal car accident which took the working man's life

DURBAN - A taxi driver who was in Durban near Chesterville made headlines. The driver got into a bad car accident in the N2.

A Taxi Driver in Durban was on the N2 when he rear-ended a truck. Image: BFG Images / Stinger

Source: Getty Images

Emergency authorities described a harrowing accident scene where he was found. Many South Africans were touched by details about the man.

Taxi driver killed on the road

A professional driver rear-ended a truck while on the N2, according to TimesLIVE. Al's paramedics representative Garrith Jamieson, said that the driver was trapped in the car wreckage with major injuries.

The Durban fire department was able to frame from the crash, but he died on the scene.

SA moved by car crash

Many people commented that they were killed by the tragic death. Netizens also complained about how reckless some motorists can be.

Chocolatee Bobby said:

"May his soul rest in peace AME."

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac wrote:

"They drive very close behind other vehicles."

Kabelo CockedDice Mosikare added:

"Can the passengers try to notice the taxi drivers who are tired. It's festive season and profit comes first on the taxi industry."

Babakhe Rra Letlotlo commented:

"Reckless driving."

Chumisa MakaLichumile Mbewu was sad"

"The pressure they get shame RIP bhuti."

