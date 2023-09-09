Six people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N1.29 North Witvlag

The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety identified one of the deceased as a three-month-old baby

South Africans were saddened by the tragic accident and took to social media to extend their condolences

Bystanders were stunned by an accident on the N1 in Limpopo. Image: @live7_news

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO - On the evening of 7 September, a tragic collision occurred between a minibus taxi and a truck, resulting in the loss of six lives and severe injuries to four individuals.

The devastating incident happened shortly after 11pm on the N1.29 North Witvlag, situated around 7 kilometres beyond Makhado in Limpopo.

Fatalities include infant

At the scene of the accident, six passengers, including an infant merely three months old, met a tragic end.

Authorities are considering fatigue as a potential factor contributing to this unfortunate accident. The truck was moving southward while the Toyota Quantum was en route to Zimbabwe.

Authorities detail Limpopo crash

According to Daily Sun, Tidimalo Chuene, the spokesperson for Limpopo Transport and Community Safety, the minibus taxi tragedy claimed the lives of six individuals in total.

Among the victims were two women, one infant, and three men. Remarkably, the truck driver sustained only minor injuries and was fortunate enough to escape the accident relatively unscathed.

Mzansi weighs in on tragic accident

Wilfred Motsepe Raphadu mentioned:

"Bad things only happen to poor people."

Patrick Matseba said:

"Joburg building now quantum ai go befile shem, go sebono."

Kris Gwentshu wrote:

"Holy ghost fire."

Denzel Kutlwano added:

"Mazimbabwe a modimo rip."

Iyke Obinabo stated:

"May they RIP."

Nozuko Pamla posted:

"Yooh. "

Mark Bicker Kemoakanye added:

"Dilo tsa leng."

Source: Briefly News