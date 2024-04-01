Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba confirmed that the lone survivor of the bus accident is receiving expert care in hospital

The girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for stabilisation after the horrific accident that killed 45 people

South Africans are offering prayers and well wishes to the survivor and the families affected by the tragic accident

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the survivor of the Limpopo bus accident is in good hands. Image: @PhophiRamathuba/Twitter and Lucas Ledwaba/Getty

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba assured the public that the lone survivor of the fatal bus accident is in safe hands in the hospital.

Expert care for the survivor

Dr Ramathuba visited the eight-year-old girl at an undisclosed hospital and said the health department is focused on her well-being.

According to TimesLIVE, following the accident, the survivor was promptly taken to the nearest hospital as mandated by law. Subsequently, she was transferred to a larger hospital equipped with all the necessary facilities and staff to provide comprehensive care and support.

“On recommendations from our psych people, I cannot divulge much more about the little girl or her condition.”

Outpouring of support

In the wake of the tragic accident, people on social media have rallied together to send their well wishes and prayers.

See some comments below:

Thokozani Mthembu said:

"Almighty God be with her and console all family members of the deceased."

Mpho Yvonne posted:

"Speedy recovery baby girl. ❤❤"

Amukelani Isaac wrote:

"Thank you MEC. It doesn't matter where patients come from, sick people are sick people."

Angeline Mogomotsi added:

"God works in very mysterious ways."

Rossella Torannini Ghirelli mentioned:

"Thinking of you baby girl. ❤️ In my prayers."

Hannelie Roux stated:

"I hope she is in a private hospital."

Morrison Nkosinathi

"She was lucky to have survived the accident."

Sbo Lamela added:

"Speedy recovery darling."

Postmortems on 45 killed in crash to be conducted

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Limpopo MEC of Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, revealed that the government would start conducting postmortems on Tuesday, 2 April, following the accident that claimed almost 50 lives.

Ramathuba confirmed that the province's pathologists will commence the postmortems this week, five days after the bus crash.

