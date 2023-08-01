Eight members of the VIP Protection Unit, accused of brutally assaulting three men, have been granted bail of R10 000 despite nationwide outrage

The suspended SAPS members appeared before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday

Action Society leader Ian Cameron told Briefly News that their release on bail was an absolute tragedy which sets a dangerous precedence

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

RANDBURG - The eight suspended VIP Protection Unit members accused of beating up three men on the N1 near Fourways have been granted bail of R10 000.

The court has granted Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit members bail as they face serious charges. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The men attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail were caught on camera brutally assaulting SANDF trainees and knocking one of them unconscious.

The incident caused nationwide outrage, with many South Africans calling for their immediate arrest.

Magistrate says the state has a weak case

The eight men appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 1 August. They were granted bail with strict conditions. The magistrate said they were not allowed to contact any of the victims.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said in court that the state had a weak and frail case at the moment and keeping the accused behind bars would not be in the interest of justice, reports eNCA.

The magistrate also stated that the suspects handed in their passports to the authorities and have strong family and economic ties to South Africa, meaning they are not a flight risk.

The accused are expected back in court on 27 September 2023.

VIP protection unit accused of assault should not have been released on bail, says Ian Cameron

Crime activist and leader of Action Society Ian Cameron says the eight men accused of the brutal attack should have been kept behind bars.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Cameron said he thinks it is a tragedy that they have been granted bail because he believes they are a danger to society.

"I think it is a tragedy that they have been granted bail. I think it sets a certain precedent that it's okay for police to act in that way. They are clearly a danger to society, there is no doubt about.

There is no doubt that they were the ones involved, and the necessary paperwork from SAPS would prove that. So, I don't see why they should be granted bail," said Cameron.

He added that the men being granted bail leaves a sour aftertaste.

South Africans weigh in on Paul Mashatile's security detail getting bail

@dalene_henry said:

"Masked up and given bail? Who are they?"

@kabelo_kgeresi said:

"I wish they could go to jail, they think they are above the law, those people."

SA spends R1.9b on VIP protection police for government officials

Briefly News previously reported that civil society group, Outa, has pointed out that the government spends more money protecting ministers than it does protecting citizens.

The organisation revealed that the South African government spent R1.9 billion on the SAPS VIP protection unit in the past financial year to protect themselves.

In contrast, the money spent on the SAPS to cover and protect the entire SA population was a mere R2.247 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News