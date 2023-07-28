AfriForum says the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is heading in the direction of looking like an assassination

The civil society group had a long-standing belief that the late Bafana Bafana soccer star's murder was a hit

South Africans are at the edge of their seats as the fourth state witness revealed shocking evidence linking the accused

PRETORIA - Civil society group AfriForum is very pleased with the direction the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is heading as the state's fourth witness gives explosive evidence.

Cell phone records link Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa, to accused number one. Images: Anesh Debiky & Carl Fourie

AfriForum believes Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated

The group's spokesperson, Barry Bateman, said the new revelations are starting to point to Meyiwa's murder being an assassination and not a robbery gone wrong.

Speaking on the sidelines at the Pretoria High Court, Bateman explained that Advocate Gerrie Nel had always believed that the late Orlando Pirates soccer player's murder was a hit, reports SABC News.

"Prosecutor Gerrie Nel has always been of the opinion that this was a hit, that it was not a robbery gone wrong. To see the evidence being led yesterday certainly does suggest we are heading in that direction," said Bateman.

Data analyst and investigative officer Lambertus Steyn gave testimony about the cell phone data of the accused and the occupants of the house.

Cell records linked all the accused except for one

He said Kelly Khumalo was contacted by accused number five, and Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa, also received a call from accused number one after the murder. Accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, was also in contact with Khumalo even after the murder.

Steyn revealed on Friday, 28 July, that the cell phone data linked all the accused except for accused number four. He explained that accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli used six numbers to make calls with, reports IOL.

The state witness added that the cell phone data shows that the accused knew each other, and accused three and five were central figures.

Senzo Meyiwa trial becomes a hot topic online

@Theo_1official said:

"This case is leading us to the real person we all want to see in court. Kelly Khumalo #SenzoMeyiwa"

@GeniusPhilos said:

"If all the other accused are on the dock because they were in contact with accused no 5, why is Kelly Khumalo not in the dock and arrested for the same reason? Too powerful, perhaps? #SenzoMeyiwa

@DR_CEO_ said:

"What I know is prayer takes time, prayer works, prayer gets answered, and prayer exposes all lies. Senzo Meyiwa will get justice with or without this judge#senzomeyiwa #senzomeyiwatrial"

@RealAsavela said:

"This case is a movie... Mandisa and Kelly linked to accused no 1. Kanjani na‍♂️‍♂️#SenzoMeyiwa"

