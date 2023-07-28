The ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has unearthed damning evidence that has shocked South Africans

It has been confirmed that one of the five men accused of killing the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa contacted his wife Mandisa Mkhize shortly after his death

This comes after another confirmation that Kelly Khumalo was in contact with the fifth suspect before and after Meyiwa's death

The Senzo Meyiwa trial has taken another turn and Mzansi is struggling to keep up. Fans were shocked after another revelation that one of the accused murderers contacted Mandisa Mkhize soon after Meyiwa's death.

A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has revealed that one of the five accused contacted Mandisa Mkhize. Image: @mandisamkhize01 and Getty Images

Mandisa Mkhize allegedly had contact with the accused killers

Another bomb revelation in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has left Mzansi social media users reeling. The state's fourth witness Colonel Lambertus Styne testified on Friday 28 July said one of the five accused contacted Mandisa Mkhize soon after Meyiwa's murder.

Mandisa charted Twitter trends as fans are still trying to piece together how she was involved with her husband's killers. This bombshell evidence follows another revelation that Kelly Khumalo was allegedly in contact with some of the five accused before and after Meyiwa's death.

Mandisa trends as Mzansi react to new evidence allegedly linking her to the accused

Social media users shared mixed reactions after the new revelation. Some said Mandisa was called to implicate her in her husband's murder. Others feel she was the mastermind and the inkabis were calling her to confirm that the job had been completed.

@MhlabaWami said:

"And now the wife (Mandisa) is linked to Nkabi suspect number one through calls. Hhayi I give up. Ifilimu straight lento. Shame. Poor Senzo. Killed for ukujola or emjolweni depending if the mastermind is Kelly Mandisa or both. Kunzima"

@ZeeJobe commented:

"Suspects were contacting Mandisa. I suspect that it was planned that they must contact her so that she will be linked to the murder #SenzoMeyiwaTrial"

@RealAsavela added:

"This case is a movie... Mandisa and Kelly linked to accused no 1. Kanjani na‍♂️‍♂️#SenzoMeyiwa"

State witness says Kelly Khumalo’s phone was wiped a day after murder

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's cell phone records were the main talking point on Thursday, 28 July, during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The fourth state witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, a member national cold case investigation unit, revealed some never-before-heard information about the late Orlando Pirates' girlfriend's cell phone records.

