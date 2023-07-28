State witness Col Lambertus Steyn gave explosive testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Steyn testified that Kelly Khumalo's cell phone data was wiped a day after the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was killed

South Africans are starting to doubt that Kelly was a victim and speculate she might have been involved

PRETORIA - Kelly Khumalo's cell phone records were the main talking point on Thursday, 28 July, during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

A state witness dropped a bombshell about Kelly Khumalo's cell phone records during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Images: Anesh Debiky & kellykhumaloza/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The fourth state witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, a member national cold case investigation unit, revealed some never-before-heard information about the late Orlando Pirates' girlfriend's cell phone records.

Kelly Khumalo wiped her phone a day after Senzo Meyiwa was killed

Steyn revealed while tracking the activity of the singer's cell phone. He found that Kelly wiped her phone on 27 October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo's mother's house in Voslosrus in what is believed to have been a botched robbery, reports TimesLIVE. The state witness testified that while analysing the phone, he found that the device was rebooted.

He explained that the reboot might have been done remotely because smartphones do not require physical access to wipe the phone.

“Because it is a smartphone, you can do it via the internet, where you can access your phone and delete some of the information," testified Steyn.

Steyn revealed that he analysed the cell phone records of the occupants of the Khumalo except for Meyiwa's and Kelly's missing phone, which was believed to have been stolen during the robbery.

Steyn earlier testified that Kelly was contacted by accused number 5, Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, on two separate occasions before Meyiwa's tragic death.

@NAmazambani said:

"Imagine formatting your phone after somebody dies in a house."

@ThePatr42976848 said:

"Kelly Khumalo will be taken from the witness stand straight to Kgosi Mampuru, she deserves to rot in jail."

@ZMaplazi said:

"She is the one who knows everything."

@MrNaturesdrip said:

"I have a question. Is the state witness not supposed to be aligned with the prosecutor and other state witnesses?

