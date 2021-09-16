A tragic scene played out in Diepkloof on Wednesday when a taxi driver gunned down two people and later ended his own life

The violent episode seems to have resulted from a love triangle involving the taxi driver and a police reservist

The South African Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident and many details remain to be confirmed

Johannesburg - A taxi driver committed suicide after shooting a police reservist, Thembani Mbali Jele, and her alleged boyfriend, believed to be Avumile Mjaqu - a forex trader, in what appears to have been a love triangle.

The couple were gunned down in the alleged boyfriend's yellow Ford Mustang. The taxi driver then turned his weapon on himself.

A tragic double homicide followed by suicide took place in Johannesburg yesterday. Photo credit: Makone Gra Montjane

According to a report by News24, the taxi driver fled the scene and committed suicide in his home in Orlando East.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlande Mathe refused to comment on the relationship between the individuals involved.

The grizzly scene took place in Diepkloof, Soweto on Wednesday 15 September in the afternoon according to IOL. The Ford collided with a minibus after the driver lost control.

Sources have suggested that the taxi driver from Orlando East was the deceased former lover.

The South African Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident.

