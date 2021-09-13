Gauteng Woman In Hospital After Car was Set on Fire, Allegedly by Her Boyfriend

A 27-year-old mother was attacked by a man believed to be her boyfriend moments after dropping off her child at pre-school

The alleged boyfriend is said to have set her car on fire and injured another two women, who were taken to hospital

The 40-year-old alleged boyfriend was also hurt in the incident and is said to have sustained significant injuries

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a woman in Benoni, Gauteng was taken to hospital after she was set ablaze by someone believed to be her boyfriend.

The incident took place outside a pre-school where she had just dropped off her four-year-old child on Monday. The woman is said to have been with another person in the car when the man attacked them.

A 40-year-old man set fire to the car of a young mother who had just dropped off her child at pre-school on Monday. Images: @crimeairnetwork

Source: Twitter

According to News24, there is footage of the incident which shows the man approaching the woman's vehicle and smashing the driver's window. The alleged disturbed man returns to his car and grabs an unknown object. The individual is then seen with the object in his hand, motioning towards the car.

The woman then returns to her car in an attempt to stop the man. Just moments after the woman returned to the vehicle, it caught fire. The man is said to have jumped into the car for a brief moment before jumping out.

According to a statement issued by ER24, the passenger of the woman's car was also burned in an attempt to help the pre-schooler's mother, reports The South African. The suspect is said to have sustained critical injuries while the two women sustained serious burns.

"It is believed that the man had poured petrol over a light motor vehicle with a woman inside. Another woman sustained her injuries when she tried to assist in removing the patient from the vehicle,” says ER24's statement.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza, the victim is 27 years old and the alleged boyfriend is 40 years of age.

Nzimande condemns murder of Fort Hare student during Women’s Month

Briefly News previously reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has released a statement in which he expresses how saddened he is by the brutal murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

The 23-year-old LLB student was murdered by her alleged boyfriend, who has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday. Nzimande was particularly distraught that the murder took place in a month where South Africa should be celebrating women.

The minister has full confidence in the legal system to deal with the matter in a timely manner.

He said that his department is committed to creating a safe and caring post-school environment, especially for female students who often feel the most vulnerable, according to TimesLIVE.

