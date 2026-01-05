Price Kaybee's Ex-Girlfriend, Zola Mhlongo, Flaunts Their Son In A Cute IG Video
- Radio personality Zola Mhlongo took to Instagram to share a cute video of her son, Mmino Milani, addressing the audience in a childlike, playful manner while she appeared next to him
- The lighthearted video shows Mmino Milani, whom she shares with musician Prince Kaybee, holding a Mercedes car key, a vehicle brand that's his father's stated favourite
- Fans of Mhlongo gushed over the duo's video, calling it adorable and commenting on the little boy's aesthetically pleasing looks
Radio personality Zola Mhlongo has captured hearts with a delightful video featuring her young son, Mmino Milani.
The playful interaction between mother and son offers a candid look into their family dynamic, showcasing their fun-filled moments.
Mmino, the charming son of Mhlongo and renowned musician Prince Kaybee, steals the spotlight as he cheerfully addresses the audience while holding what appears to be a Mercedes car key.
This precious moment highlights not only the bond between mother and son but also reflects a connection to his father's passion for the luxury vehicle brand.
The musician once showed off a customised Mercedes-Benz that was worth R8 million.
The N12 hitmaker also has a Mercedes tattoo on his neck.
Watch Mmino's video below:
Fans flood the comments with love
The video quickly drew an outpouring of affection from Mhlongo's followers.
Fans flooded the comments with compliments, praising both Mmino's adorable charm and his aesthetically pleasing looks.
@innomatlabe said:
"Our very own charmer boy ❤️."
@ntoryasambeni commented:
"I love him so much 😍."
@thandisilinda stated:
"Like father like son. He is so handsome and intelligent❤️."
@nandimakhanya commented on their striking resemblance, adding:
"He’s definitely your child 😍."
Another user, @lesangtshoke, said:
"What they said about an apple and a tree👌🏾❤️."
@deep_queen_rsa commented on how much Mmino has grown. She said:
"Wakhula [You're so grown], my baby boy 😍."
What happened between Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo?
Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo were in a relationship that began around 2020 after connecting via social media and later working together on the radio.
They welcomed their son, Mmino Milani, in October 2021.
Their separation occurred in 2021, primarily due to Prince Kaybee's infidelity.
In May 2021, screenshots of inappropriate direct messages (DMs) and an adult photo he sent to another woman surfaced publicly, exposing that he had been cheating on Zola.
He initially downplayed it but later issued a public apology on social media, admitting:
"I cheated. I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother, I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart."
The couple split following this scandal, though their son was born later that year (they were still together during the pregnancy).
Following the separation, they have focused on co-parenting their son amicably.
Zola has spoken about it as a "journey of learning" in interviews (as recently as 2025), emphasising self-love, independence, and ensuring Prince Kaybee has access to their child.
Prince Kaybee rejects a woman who shoots her shot at him
In another unrelated Briefly News report about Prince Kaybee and women, the publication reported that the muso turned down an unknown woman's advances on social media.
The lady attempted to invite the famous musician for lunch, but he used a clever tactic to turn her down.
