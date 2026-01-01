A Johannesburg police officer shared a video flexing his muscles in his uniform

He admitted he hasn't been going to the gym as much, but still looks good

South African women flooded the comments, asking if he was single and begging to be arrested

A Johannesburg police officer has become an internet sensation after sharing a video that had women across South Africa swooning. In a clip posted on 19 December 2025, the officer filmed himself in his uniform flexing his arms and showing off his biceps. He turned from side to side, giving viewers a full look at his build and physique. In the caption, he joked that he's been slacking at the gym but still thinks he doesn't look too bad. The post went viral as people rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on his appearance.

The officer's video got an overwhelming response from South African women who were clearly impressed by what they saw. Many asked if he was single, while others joked that they wanted him to arrest them. Men also joined the conversation, praising his hard work and dedication to staying fit. Some said he was an inspiration and a good example of how police officers should look. The positive reactions kept pouring in as the young man got only positive comments for his looks.

Mzansi praises fit officer

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @elbongz's clip, stating:

@princephillipmots wrote:

"When I grow up, I need to become a police officer."

@Luca_fit26 said:

"Not bad, king😎💪."

@Palesa More commented:

"Protect us, wena Med Lemon."

@WENDY.❤️ 🌍 🇿🇦 shared:

"This is how police officers should look like ayi lama gwinya siwabonayo o best ❤️👌."

@Mbali Magagula stated:

"Are you single 😳?"

@Khaya_Sibindi💜 added:

"Please come arrest me."

@DJ.W1981 wrote:

"Handsome man looking good ♥️🥵🔥."

@Venom said:

"A good example of a fit looking OFFICER… Respect 👮‍♂️."

@Anthony Leonard Keates commented:

"Good evening, have a great night. Hope we can be friends."

Building muscle as you age

According to Harvard Health, men tend to lose as much as 3% to 5% of their muscle mass per decade after age 30. The muscle-building hormone testosterone also drops gradually after age 40. However, weight training is the best way to keep the muscle mass you have and even increase the muscle you may have lost with ageing.

Experts recommend doing fewer repetitions with heavier weights to gain the most muscle. Protein intake is also important, with experts suggesting 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for those doing weight training.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

