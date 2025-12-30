SAPS Warns of Syndicates Using Women To Target Men for Robbery and Murder
- The South African Police Service alerted the nation to a type of crime that has become widespread during the festive season
- Citizens have been robbed by women who reportedly belong to a syndicate that takes advantage of men at entertainment establishments
- The police also gave citizens safety tips on how to avoid being the target of the syndicate, which also targets women
GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned South Africans that a syndicate targeting men at places of leisure using women to rob and kill victims.
According to SAPS, some cases have taken place throughout the Gauteng and North West provinces. The syndicate is known to target places of entertainment and use women who lure men in clubs, concerts, taverns and alcohol establishments.
SAPS warns of a syndicate using women
SAPS added that the syndicate, which targets men and women, assists women in finding a target in the establishment. When the target is identified, the woman would approach him and spend time with him. After promising to leave with the target, the woman spike him. The women then accompany the man to a hotel, their home or a guesthouse. They would then rob the targets.
Women are also victims of the syndicate: SAPS
Women have also been targeted by the syndicate. Cases of rape, assault and murder have been reported across the country. Women have been killed while returning from shebeens, nightclubs and taverns after being spiked. Some women leave with strangers and known people, only to be found brutally assaulted and murdered.
SAPS gives safety tips
The police said that women and men going out are urged to stay together and go out with familiar people. The police also said citizens must share plans with people they trust and leave their phones' locations on. Drinks must not be left unattended, motorists must not drink and drive, and proper plans for transportation to and from the venue must be made.
A Gauteng woman was also the victim of a murder syndicate in May 2025. Olorato Mongale was found dead on 26 May 2025, hours after she was last seen going on a date. She was picked up at her residential place in Athol and was found 12 minutes away from her home.
The South African Police Service confirmed on 29 May that Mongale was killed by a murder syndicate. The police said the syndicate targeted women at malls, robs and kidnaps them. Three members of the syndicate were arrested.
DJ Warras revealed his drink was spiked
In a related article, Briefly News reported that DJ Warras, who was shot and killed on 16 December 2025, revealed in August that his drink had been spiked.
Warras said that he was spiked on 23 August 2025 while out with a woman. He suspected that he or the woman he was out with was a target.
Source: Briefly News
