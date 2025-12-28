Members of the police, private security, and the security of a mine in the area, apprehended 11 men at two locations in Bekkersdal

The men, 10 of whom are foreign nationals, were arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a tavern on 21 December 2025

South Africans weighed in on the arrests, with many social media users expressing frustration with the situation

10 foreign nationals will appear in court in connection with the Bekkersdal tavern shooting that left 10 people dead. Image: Igor Vershinsky/ Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – A total of 11 men, including 10 foreign nationals, will appear in court in connection with the mass shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal.

Ten people were killed when approximately 12 armed men wearing balaclavas arrived in a white kombi and a silver sedan, and opened fire at tavern patrons.

The incident happened on 21 December 2025 at the KwaNoxolo tavern. Nine people were declared dead at the scene, while the tenth victim succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. Nine others are still receiving treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

11 suspects to appear in court

Ten foreign nationals and one South African have now been arrested and will appear in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court on Monday, 29 December 2025.

The South African was not arrested in connection with the shooting, but for providing refuge to the suspects, and will be charged with harbouring fugitives.

The 10 foreign nationals will be charged not only for the shooting, but also for contravening the Immigration Act. Eight of the men are Basotho nationals, and two are Mozambican.

They were arrested following an operation conducted by members of the police, private security, and security of a mine in the area. The men were found hiding, reportedly in two different locations in the area.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The suspects will be charged with the murder of 10 people at a tavern in Bekkersdal. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are frustrated by the situation

Social media users weighed in on the arrests, with many expressing frustrations that foreign nationals were arrested.

Joshua Madupo said:

“They know they will get bail and have a chance to finish what they have started.”

Lwazi Maduna Ndzabe asked:

“So, are they going to eat KFC in prison?”

Rodgers Pillay said:

“Putting them in jail is a no-no. We, the taxpayers, can't foot the bill for criminals. They are living a soft life and have three meals a day. Some people who have freedom don't get to have three meals a day.”

Yunus Sayed added:

“I said from the beginning that it's foreigners. Now they will get good food in prison, television, telephones and a nice bed paid by local South Africans, just for killing South Africans.”

@leoxwayi stated:

“All killers don't deserve bail.”

Bekkersdal community blames illegal mining for the shooting

Briefly News reported that residents in Bekkersdal said the mass shooting reflected a pattern of ongoing violence.

Several residents voiced suspicions that the attackers may be linked to illegal mining activities operating in and around the area.

Residents also blamed the surge in violent crime on what they describe as inadequate police presence in the township.

Source: Briefly News