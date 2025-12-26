Two people were killed on Christmas Day in Wesbank, as gun violence continues unabated in the Western Cape

Numerous citizens were shot dead in the run-up to Christmas Day, as the province battled with rising cases of violence

South Africans weighed in on the latest murders and incidents of violence, expressing concern about the ongoing problem

Two people were killed in the Western Cape on Christmas Day, as gun violence continues to plague the province. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Crime in the Western Cape continues unabated, and not even the festive season has slowed it down.

The province experienced numerous violent incidents in the run-up to Christmas, and the murders did not take a break on Christmas Day either. Two people were shot dead on 25 December 2025, while a third was rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police are investigating two counts of murder

Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed that police were investigating two cases of murder and one of attempted murder following a shooting incident on Christmas Day.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The incident happened before 6 am at the corner of Wesbank Main and Silversands Road, Wesbank.

“Two males aged 22 and 35 were shot and fatally wounded. Both died in the hospital due to injuries sustained, and a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right foot."

While the motive is unclear, police believe that the shooting was gang-related.

Numerous people were shot dead in the Western Cape in the run-up to Christmas. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Numerous people were shot dead before Christmas

Police also noted that about a dozen people were shot in the days leading up to 25 December, with more than half of them dying as a result.

Shootings were not the only form of violence, however, as police are also investigating a case where two men were severely beaten. The incident took place on Christmas Eve in Delft.

The males, aged 31 and 37, were found beaten in what police believe was a vigilante attack. The 31-year-old succumbed to his injuries upon being admitted to a local hospital, while the 37-year-old was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

“It was reported that there were two males who were assaulted and dropped off at the day hospital by unknown community members.

“The victim told police that they were assaulted by community members who accused them of stealing,” Captain van Wyk noted.

It's not just December when there has been a problem with violence. Between July and September 2025, 293 gang-related murders and 700 firearm-related murders were reported. Things have not slowed down since, with 22 people killed in one weekend alone in October 2025. Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, recently visited the province, where he called on gangs to stop the violence, but it has not eased.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users expressed frustration with the latest murders, with some raising concerns that it happened on Christmas Day as well.

Michael George Fisher said:

“These tragedies don't happen to the families of politicians and magistrates, so they feel nothing.”

Rudolf Claasen noted:

“On Christmas morning, around 5 am, it was like in a movie.”

@Craw1ers stated:

“So inconsiderate. Couldn't they just wait until Monday to resume normal programming?”

John Grobler said:

There's no discipline. The word has become foul.”

Brian Musa added:

“Until you stop that guy who supplied free weapons to the desperate people, there will be no peace.”

Presidency dismisses calls for State of Disaster

Briefly News reported that the Presidency has responded to calls for a State of Disaster to be declared in the Western Cape.

Calls have been made as gang violence escalates in the province, leading to the constant loss of lives.

The Democratic Alliance has accused the government of failing to provide sufficient resources to fight crime.

Source: Briefly News