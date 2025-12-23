A taxi driver was shot and killed on Monday, 22 December 2025, in Bishop Lavis in the Western Cape

The taxi driver had allegedly pulled over to collect a female passenger when he spotted a man approaching the vehicle

The victim reportedly attempted to drive away, but the suspect opened fire on the vehicle

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, confirmed the incident to Briefly News

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

BISHOP LAVIS, WESTERN CAPE - The South African Police Service in Bishop Lavis in the Western Cape have opened a murder and robbery investigation following a fatal shooting on Robert Sobukwe Road on Monday afternoon, 22 December 2025.

Suspect fired shots at the taxi

Authorities said that the victim, a taxi driver, had stopped to collect a female passenger when he became aware of a man approaching the vehicle while armed. In an attempt to escape, the driver drove off, but the suspect allegedly fired shots at the taxi.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that the 29-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and collapsed a short distance from the scene, where he later died. After the shooting, four suspects, three women and one man, allegedly robbed the driver and passengers before fleeing.

Gwala told Briefly News that the incident occurred at around 13:01 on Monday, 22 December 2025.

"The 29-year-old victim sustained wounds on his upper body and succumbed a few metres from the scene," Gwala said.

Investigations are continuing, and no arrests have been confirmed at this stage.

Other shooting incidents in the Western Cape

Three people were gunned down in Nyanga, in what has been described as a mass shooting. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Borcherds Quarry and Klipfontein Road. The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but the province has been gripped by rampant gang violence. Over 300 people were killed in the Western Cape in August 2025 alone, from gang-related shootings.

Western Cape police are investigating three murder cases and three attempted murder cases for the Delft and Elsies River shootings. The shootings have once again sparked outrage online. According to police reports, the victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed that no arrests had yet been made, but noted that the men were believed to have been attacked by unknown assailants. The suspects opened fire on them and then fled the scene.

Three taxi drivers have been killed in three shootings in two days in Cape Town, sparking concerns about ongoing gun violence. Two of the shootings happened in Seawinds, in the Southern Suburbs, while the other occurred in nearby Lavender Hill. The motives for the murders are not yet known, but the matters are under investigation.

22 killed across Cape Flats in three days

Briefly News reported that there were several fatal shootings across the Cape Flats between 24 October 2025 and 26 October 2025.

At least 22 people were killed in the rampant violence in several communities, with 16 others left in critical condition. South Africans weighed in on the crime spike, sharing mixed reactions about what needed to be done.

