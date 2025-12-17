The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Cape Town is investigating three separate murder cases over two days

Two taxi drivers were gunned down in Seawinds, in the Southern Suburbs, while another was killed in Lavender Hill

South Africans weighed in on the recent murders, expressing concern about the continued gun violence in the city

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the Media Liaison Officer for the Western Cape police, spoke to Briefly News about the one murder

WESTERN CAPE – Three taxi drivers have been killed in three shootings in two days in Cape Town, sparking concerns about ongoing gun violence.

Two of the shootings happened in Seawinds, in the Southern Suburbs, while the other occurred in nearby Lavender Hill. The motives for the murders are not yet known, but the matters are under investigation.

Taxi drivers shot in Seawinds

Anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, posted on X that a taxi driver was shot dead in the afternoon of Wednesday, 17 December 2025, in St Patrick’s Road in Seawinds. He also noted that another taxi driver was shot dead in Mossie Street, Seawinds, on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the Media Liaison Officer for the Western Cape police, confirmed to Briefly News that a 34-year-old was shot and fatally wounded on the corner of St Patrick Avenue and St William Road.

Sergeant Twigg said that Muizenberg police were currently investigating the matter. He noted that officers responded to the complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival at the scene, they found the victim inside a minibus taxi with gunshot wounds to his body. He was declared deceased on the scene.

55-year-old was killed in Lavender Hill

As the country was celebrating Reconciliation Day, the community of Lavender Hill was left in shock after a 55-year-old taxi driver was shot and killed. Yaseen Kippie, from Bonteheuwel, was shot dead in Hek Street.

"Upon arrival on the scene, officers found a 55-year-old male inside a minibus taxi who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment, where he was declared deceased,” Sergeant Twigg explained.

Kippie was reportedly working in the area when the incident occurred. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

All three murders are currently under investigation, and police are calling on anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application, MySAPS.

South Africans react to the murders

Social media users weighed in on the shootings, with many expressing concerns about the continued gun violence in the Cape.

@Buntu_Bokweni asked:

“Guys, do we have a gun problem in South Africa?”

@ObakengDaisy stated:

“Condolences to the families. No one should lose their life just trying to earn a living. This violence has to stop.”

@m_kobene noted:

“Guns are working overtime this December.”

@lezMa_Ada exclaimed:

“Taxi wars will never end.”

@DAT_BOY_CHUKS added:

“We've had more gun-related deaths this December alone. I don't even understand what's going on anymore.”

Luyanda Msenti Duma stated:

“This country is a warzone.”

