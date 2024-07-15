Two taxi drivers died, and two others were severely injured after gunmen shot at a taxi in St Chads, Ladysmith

The attack was believed to be linked to the ongoing Klipriver Taxi Association conflict over the Joburg-Ladysmith route

KwaZulu-Natal police were reportedly investigating two counts of murder and two of attempted murder

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Two people were gunned down in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Two people lost their lives in the ongoing taxi violence in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on 15 July 2024.

Taxi attacked in Ladysmith

According to Scrolla.Africa, two others were severely injured when armed men shot at a taxi near St Chads. The fifth driver allegedly managed to escape unscathed.

Officials believe the attack could be linked to the ongoing Klipriver Taxi Association conflict over the Joburg-Ladysmith route. KZN police confirmed that they were reportedly investigating two counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

The Ladysmith Herald reported that four people were shot and killed in October 2023, months after a peace agreement was signed in a meeting headed by then Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mzansi weighs in

@Ngcebo_Villa said:

“Baze bafa ushanela♂️kanti akusakhulumeki without guns yin♂️ [Cant people speak without guns anymore.]”

@Sbo_Can_Audit added:

“"Usizi lomuntu ophatha isibhamu lukhulu"- Menzi Cebekhulu [The sorrow of a person who carries a gun is great" - Menzi Cebekhulu]”

Limpopo shootout at taxi rank leaves four dead

Briefly News reported that four people died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a taxi rank.

Armed men reportedly opened fire on taxis parked at the rank in Polokwane.

The violent deaths saddened South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News