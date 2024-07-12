Shebeshxt was nowhere to be found when his attempted murder trial took place

The rapper's assault incident from 2022 has come back to bite him, all while he recovers from his horrific car accident

Mzansi is stunned by the new developments, while others hope that Shebe learns from his reckless ways

Shebeshxt couldn't attend his attempted murder trial due to his injuries. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt is said to have been absent from his attempted murder trial as he continues his recovery from his recent car accident.

Shebeshxt misses court trial

As Shebeshxt continues his recovery after being discharged from the hospital, it appears that the rapper's legal obligations won't wait for him to get better.

The rapper was expected to appear at the Lebowakgomo court on 11 July 2024 over an attempted murder charge opened against him by a man from Lebowakgomo.

According to Sunday World, Shebe allegedly stabbed the man in 2022 and has been out on bail ever since.

Moreover, Briefly News reported that the rapper was facing culpable homicide charges over his daughter's death.

Due to his condition, Twitter (X) user MDN News revealed that the attempted murder trial has been postponed to 19 July 2024, seemingly hoping that he will make an appearance:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's charges

Netizens are stunned by the news and hope Shebe learns from his mistakes:

thabang4real2 said:

"If he doesn't change after this, then I don't know."

stevesedi666 demanded:

"He must be given time to recover. Can human rights be applied, please."

khabako24480357 wrote:

"From hospital to prison? This guy needs counselling. The way he was acting, beating up his supporters, his anger issues need to be studied."

JohannesNdlang1 posted:

"He is gonna learn."

Yknip1 sent well-wishes:

"Speedy recovery, buddy, and RIP to your princess! We all make mistakes and learn from them; prayers for the family."

Shebeshxt to undergo trauma counselling

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to details of the rapper's state since his traumatic car accident.

According to his lawyer, Shebe is expected to seek professional help after the trauma he and his family endured from losing his daughter, Onthatile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News