Shebeshxt is said to have been discharged from the hospital following his car accident

The rapper survived a horrific crash that sadly claimed the life of his nine-year-old daughter

Fans are relieved and praying for Shebe's full recovery, while others believe that the rapper needed to be punished for his violent tendencies

Shebeshxt has reportedly been discharged from the hospital to recover at home. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt has reportedly been discharged from the hospital after weeks following his horrific car accident that tragically claimed his daughter, Onthatile's life.

Shebeshxt reportedly goes home

Nearly a month since Shebeshxt was involved in a horrific car accident while travelling late at night with his family, the rapper is said to have been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

As speculation arose surrounding the Limpopo rapper's injuries, Briefly News reported that his lawyer, Lot Ramusi, set the record straight on Shebe's condition, saying he was making great progress.

This was ahead of his daughter, Onthatile's funeral, which Shebe was remarkably able to attend despite not being fully recovered.

According to Sunday World, Shebe is coming to terms with his loss and is in a fragile state but is working on making a full recovery at home.

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt update

Netizens are relieved that Shebe is making progress and wish him a speedy recovery:

MalumeRichie was concerned:

"Nothing will be the same after this. Either he is gonna chill out or become worse. May Allah be with this fella."

EMKEM_Mike was relieved:

"Glad he was discharged."

AHT_YssY said:

"Let's hope those who are close to him will help him get through such tough times."

Meanwhile, others believe that Shebe has to be charged with culpable homicide, saying the rapper needs to learn his lesson:

KelzCoWork asked:

"When are they arresting him for culpable homicide?"

Dingswayo_N said:

"I hope he's learned a lesson about the fragility of life!"

MashSammy wrote:

"Arrest him for driving under the influence and culpable homicide."

Dr Malinga dragged for funeral content

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Malinga filming content at Shebeshxt's daughter's funeral.

The singer was dragged mercilessly for not respecting the bereaved family, saying he was fishing for clout.

