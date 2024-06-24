Dr Malinga sparked outrage on social media when he took a video of himself at Onthatile Chuene's funeral

Netizens argued that the singer did not respect funeral protocol as he also took a video of the proceedings at the ceremony

According to reports, there was heavy security at the funeral service and people, especially the media, were instructed not to record anything

Dr Malinga attended the funeral service of Shebeshxt's daughter, Onthatile Chuene and did the unimaginable.

Dr Malinga was labelled disrespectful after he filmed himself at Shebeshxt's daughter Onthatile's funeral. Image: @drmalinga, @official.shebeshxt

Dr Malinga takes video at Onthatile's sendoff

The Via Orlando singer Dr Malinga drew criticism online because he recorded a video at Onthatile Chuene's funeral. The nine-year-old was killed in a horrific car accident in Limpopo.

The accident left the Limpopo-born rapper badly injured. According to Sunday World, heavy security personnel instructed people, especially reporters, not to film anything at the ceremony.

In Malinga's video, he can be seen praying. The people next to him waved at the camera, and he also filmed the speakers next to Onthatile's casket.

Mzansi drags Dr Malinga for filming at Onthatile's funeral

Reacting to the video posted by @MDNnewss, Netizens shared their thoughts on this, and many slammed the singer for being disrespectful.

@NtateWilliams commented:

"Shameless grown man."

@Bonzz04 questioned:

"Where does he think he is at?"

@Mbalie707 responded:

"Embarrassing if you ask me."

@Oe_Rankoe added:

"Leave him. Shebe will deal with him on due time lol."

@__ThapeloM asked:

"Wait... Does that mean they going to sue him for that?"

@__T_touch said:

"Shameless."

@The_A_Wagon replied:

"Haibo there are no cameras and videos, and then this old man disagrees and shoots a video."

@ChrisEcxel102 added:

"All of this, just for content."

Shebeshxt skips daughter's burial

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt could unfortunately not be at his daughter's final burial. Onthathile Chuene was laid to rest at a cemetery in Limpopo. Shebeshxt came to the funeral in a wheelchair with an oxygen cylinder attached.

The star was distraught as he saw Othatile's casket. Shebeshxt is also under investigation for culpable homicide over the passing of his 9-year-old daughter.

