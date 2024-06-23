Shebeshxt lost his daughter Onthatile Chuene in a fatal car accident while travelling in Polokwane

South African musician Shebeshxt was severely injured, and there were questions about whether he would attend his child's funeral

Shebeshxt is also under investigation for culpable homicide over the passing of his 9-year-old daughter

Shebeshxt made it to his child's funeral in Limpopo. The sad event was at Shebeshxt 's home, Lebowakgomo, but he still missed an essential part of his daughter's final send-off.

Shebeshxt didn't go to his daughter's burial in Limpopo even though he attended the funeral. Image: Instagram / @officia_shebeshxt / X / @LeboMashia

Shebeshxt has mounting cases against him, from attempted murder to culpable homicide of his daughter. The musician's child, Onthatile Chuene, got many rest-in-peace messages from netizens.

Shebeshxt barely makes it to Onthatile Chuene's funeral

According to Sunday World, Shebeshxt was sadly not at his daughter's final burial. Onthathile Chuene had her official final send-off of a cemetery in Limpopo. Shebeshxt only came to the funeral at his home in a wheelchair with an oxygen cylinder attached.

Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt was only able to attend the funeral at his home. He also penned a message to honour on the funeral day.

SA mourn Shebeshxt's daughter

Many people were touched that Shebeshxt lost a precious life. People wrote sweet messages on his daughter's funeral day.

@Thatiley said:

"Shebeshxt is just too young to go through what he has been through in the past two weeks. May he gain strength and recover from this trauma soon. All our prayers and thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult period. Rest in Peace Onthatile."

@_Tafeni wrote:

"Prayers up for Shebeshxt."

@LeGoodySA commented:

"Seeing videos of Shebeshxt’s daughter’s funeral, I don’t think that broer will ever recover from this tragedy ei."

@deesetona added:

"I feel so sorry for Shebeshxt."

Shebeshxt speaks about his daughter in video

Briefly News previously reported that a heartbreaking video of Shebeshxt gushing over his daughter is making rounds online and has left netizens in tears considering recent tragic events.

Another throwback video of Shebeshxt speaking about his small family resurfaced online and left fans shattered.

At the start of his career, the rapper was captured speaking about his girlfriend, Kholofelo and their late daughter, Onthatile, referring to them as "his world".

