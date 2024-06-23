Dr Malinga was one of the attendees at the funeral of Shebeshxt's nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile Chuene

Onthatile Chuene was travelling with her musician dad Shebeshxt in Polokwane when she passed away in a fatal car accident

South African netizens did not take kindly to seeing Dr Malinga's behaviour at Onthatile Chuene's funeral in Limpopo

Dr Malinga landed in hot water after attending Shebeshxt's daughter's funeral in her dad's hometown, Lebowakgomo. Onthatile Chuene died while travelling with her father, Shebeshxt.

Dr Malinga was at Shebeshxt's daughter Onthatile Chuene's funeral, and he was called out for being distasteful. Image: X / @MDNnewss / Getty Images / Gallo Images

Many people did not appreciate Dr Malinga's recording of Onthatile Chuene's funeral. Netizens called out Dr Malinga for his behaviour.

Dr Malinga vlogs at Shebeshxt's daughter's funeral

Dr Malinga was accused of trying to make content at Onthatile Chuene's final resting place. @MDNnewss shared a video of Dr Malinga recording as though he was at a social event. The musician recorded himself while the funeral was underway and during a prayer. Watch the clip below:

SA drags Dr Malinga over video at Onthatile Chuene's funeral

Many people did not have anything good to say about Dr Malinga's video. Netizens called the entertainer for being a clout chaser as he tried to make content at the worst time. May continued to mourn Shebeshxt's child.

@__ThapeloM was upset:

"Internet exposes everything but then that's the lifestyle of today, deepest condolences to the family during this struggling times, my prayers are with them."

@MalumeRichie added:

"Such a shame that cameras are part of society now."

@ZimeBongwe dragged Dr Malinga:

"Very weird and umdala."

@Ori_RSA complained:

"No morals here."

@Kearabile_ complained:

"Why is he shooting content at a funeral?"

Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Dr Malinga has opened up about his decision to publicly ask for financial assistance after hitting rock bottom. The star thanked those who chipped in to help save his home, including the EFF.

Celebrities are using their influence to campaign for their favourite political parties ahead of the national polls later this month. Stars like Zodwa Wabantu, Makhadzi and Zulu Boy are among the many stars who have endorsed political parties.

Musician Dr Malinga was recently added to the list after his moving speech at an EFF Workers' Day Community rally in Soshanguve. Speaking in a video trending on X, the star said he had to swallow his pride to ask for donations from the public.

