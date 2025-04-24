Thembisa Nxumalo was absent from her young sister Anele Mdoda's wedding, sparking rumours of a fallout between them

An old interview clip has resurfaced, showing Anele candidly praising Thembisa on her talk show, Real Talk with Anele

Netizens reacted emotionally to the clip, with some relating it to their own strained sibling relationships

Thembisa Nxumalo’s absence at her younger sister Anele Mdoda’s wedding had the internet buzzing. The incident left Mzansi trying to uncover why the two sisters, who once served sibling goals, are beefing.

Old video of Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo trends

Now, social media users have unearthed an old video of Anele Mdoda interviewing her sister Thembisa Nxumalo. The renowned media personality interviewed Thembisa on Season 3 Episode 29 of her award-winning talk show Real Talk with Anele in 2017.

Social media user @Lwazikubeka shared a snippet of the interview on X. The post was captioned:

“Anele Mdoda and her sister Thembisa.”

In the clip, Anele made her sister Thembisa blush after complimenting her.

“Today I am handing over the stage to my big sister, my best friend, my confidante, the alter ego to my Beyoncé. Today you’re watching Real Talk with Us, the Mdoda sisters, Anele and Thembisa,” she says.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Mdoda sisters

The video left netizens in their feelings, with some wishing Anele and Thembisa would patch things up. Others shared how they’re in a similar situation to the Mdoda sisters.

Here are some of the reactions:

@gumbi_mapaseka said:

“I pray they patch things up before it's too late.”

@xoli23403 shared:

“This is sad because my sister doesn't like me. We don't speak. I tried several times to reach out, but I'm close with her children.”

@Katsolicous replied:

“I hope they are ok hle. This beef they rumoured to be having ain’t cool at all.”

@Ditiro_n highlighted:

“Siblings fight all the time. I don't speak to my brother because he's a controlling and arrogant piece of poop. It happens to a lot of us. Why are people making a big deal out of this?”

@chefluuu asked:

“They were once this tight? Haybo! 😭”

