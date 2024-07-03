Social media debunked the allegations made against Innocent Sadiki with visual evidence

This after the actress' house burned down, followed by claims that she was running a scam operation and that the house was never lived in

After seeing evidence of Innocent's family in the house, netizens expressed remorse for their loss

Social Media shared video evidence to prove that Innocent Sadiki lived in her house before it was destroyed in a fire. Images: Instagram/ innosadiki and Twitter/ MillyMashile

Someone came to Innocent Sadiki's defence after netizens called the Skeem Saam actress out on her alleged "shady ways" after her house burnt down.

Innocent Sadiki gets saved by her content

In a dramatic turn of events, it looks like it was Innocent Sadiki's passion for content creation that saved her from online backlash after all.

This after the actress filmed various clips after her house was destroyed in a fire, leading social media to believe that there was something fishy going on.

Briefly News reported on the online criticism after a netizen shared photos of Innocent's house before the fire, suggesting that the house was never lived in and that the actress was fishing for money.

In response to the allegations, Twitter (X) user Ketso28 retaliated by sharing video evidence taken by Innocent and her husband of their time at the farmhouse with their children.

The clips showed sweet family moments, from birthday celebrations to the living room furniture social media was curious about:

How did Mzansi react to the revelations?

Netizens are ashamed of themselves for questioning Innocent Sadiki, while others bashed those who believed the false narrative:

ZinhleNkonde said:

"I feel so bad."

JackieSehoke wrote:

"The house was clearly renovated. People are so desperate for scandals!"

njivana was convinced:

"Alright, I'm convinced, I'll donate now."

Asa_Sigoxo posted:

"Twitter is toxic."

__ThapeloM wrote:

"People will do anything for content."

zamamanana1 said:

"Everyone’s arguments seemed legit though."

Dr Musa Mthombeni reacts to Innocent Sadiki saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni's reaction after being pinned to Innocent Sadiki's burnt house saga.

Mzansi was convinced that the doctor knew something after spotting him in a photo in front of the house.

