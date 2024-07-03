Dr Musa Mthombeni distanced himself from the Innocent Sadiki burnt house saga in a hilarious post

This after netizens spotted the doctor in a photo visiting the house and grilled him for answers on what he knows

Mzansi is in stitches at Musa's response and how he didn't want to be involved in the saga

Dr Musa Mthombeni says he's not involved in the Innocent Sadiki house saga. Images: Instagram/ drmusamthombeni, Twitter/ MillyMashile, Instagram/ innosadiki

Dr Musa Mthombeni caught wind of netizens attempting to pin him in the Innocent Sadiki house saga and diffused the situation in the best way he knows how.

Dr Musa Mthombeni breaks his silence

In light of netizens' scepticism about Innocent Sadiki's burnt house saga, Twitter (X) user Usis_Judy shared photos showing an unkempt version of the house, suggesting that it was never lived in to begin with.

In the pics, Mzansi was stunned to see Dr Musa Mthombeni and wondered what he knew, and of course, grilled him for answers.

Responding to the backlash, the hilarious doctor distanced himself and said netizens shouldn't involve him in the drama because he is innocent.

Moreover, the doctor also claims that the photo was taken in 2021 when he went to view the house and that it wasn't recent:

"Don’t faka me! Nna ke skepsele sa Sebokeng! I know nothing!"

Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa's response

Netizens are in stitches at how the doctor defended himself:

nicki_D_ said:

"At least you acknowledge being there."

amishsizani was curious:

"But doctor, is the house really theirs?"

TheProgress_ wasn't convinced:

"But how can you be innocent when you're in the evidence pictures?"

Wintaliano joked:

"We only deal with the evidence, my brother."

FootballStage_1 demanded:

"You were there, doctor, you must tell us."

Innocent Sadiki dragged for filming burning house

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Innocent Sadiki making content from her burning house.

The Skeem Saam actress was dragged and judged by netizens who couldn't understand why she would film such a horrific incident:

Trixx_Ray asked:

"Who the hell makes content out of their burnt house? Are they making a joke out of us?"

Source: Briefly News